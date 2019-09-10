73 degrees, lightly overcast with an ever so slight breeze. The season ender was somewhat predictable with a slight twist.
Congratulations go out to Schwend Clay Busters. They won 3 of the 6 meets. The twist or rub comes from the fact that Team May-Hem broke the most birds throughout the season but only took 2 wins. Team May-Hem out shot Schwend Clay Busters for a season total of 593 against 590. Rule are rules. Condolences go to Team May-Hem, better luck next year.
Speaking of next year, interest is picking up with a great deal of new talent coming out to shoot. Also, with interest gained from the high school team we are gathering a following with younger shooters. I’m guessing with the new shooters and some teams with a heavy roster there will probably be 2 to 3 new teams forming up for next year.
Time to clean the guns and set up the reloader, also with new lighting at the club members will be able to shoot this winter when it’s dark a 4 o’clock. See ya next April 2020.
Tillamook Gun Club Trap League
September 2019 Results Score Wins
Schwend Clay Busters 105 3
May-Hem 99 2
Upstairs Bar & Grill 96 1
Tillamook Ford 87
TCCA DH 85
Umpqua Banker Babes 72
Duck Busters 39
