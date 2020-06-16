The stiff breeze & high cloud cover seemed to reek havoc with the teams this past shoot. No team broke a 100 during this match. Upstairs Bar & Grill took the win with a 97, one more win and they will have a lock on the season. Tillamook Ford managed to get out of the cellar and take a 4th Place for the evening. As teams come and go we lost the all woman team of the Umpqua Banker Babes, if anyone out their wants to resurrect them it would be welcome. We added a new team this season Hopkes Logging made up of younger shooters in their early to mid teens.
If anyone wants to join a team or form one of their own come on out to the Tillamook Gun Club, one-quarter mile south of the South Prairie Store off of South Prairie Rd. The Club is open Thursdays 4.- 7 p.m .and Sundays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Next League Shoot to be held July 2, see ya out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.