Tillamook wrestling has three goals to start every year: league champions, regional champions, and bring home a trophy from state.
This year has been hard on everyone, but especially student athletes. Balancing school, work, home life, and sports on top of it all. To say we're proud of these great young men and women would be a big understatement. Tillamook wrestling is led by five seniors this year and is a super young team.
When the bright lights shine, these athletes step up and pour their hearts out on the mat. The team finished the dual season with an 11-1 record with one loss to Sweet Home, the No. 1 team in the state and it came down to the final match of the dual.
The team also hosted the first ever duals outside on the football field this year.
The team has accomplished goal No. 1 by capturing the unprecedented 16th league title in a row. There are two more goals to achieve. Tillamook will host the regional tournament Thursday, June 17, in hopes of capturing the third regional title in a row.
Tillamook will also host the women's regional tournament Friday, June 18. Then the team will look to bring home a trophy from the state tournament June 25 and June 26 at Cascade High School.
-Coach Rex Metcalfe, Adam Barichio, Matt Esselstrom
