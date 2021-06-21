Tillamook wrestling competed in the regional tournament this last Thursday, June 17. Qualifying 16 for the state tournament. Winning their 3rd regional title in a row. Tillamook wrestling had 5 individual champions. Most outstanding wrestler of the tournament was Miquel Niemi. The state tournament will be held at Cascade High school June 25th and 26th.
106 1st Bryce Haltiner
113 3rd Josh Perdew
120 3rd Ethen Hartel 4th Baird Hagerty
126 2nd Austin Simmons
132 1st Brad Rieger
138 2nd Tyler Moncrief
145 1st Parker McKibben 5th Landon Mitchell
152 4th James Goddard
160 1st Gilbert Whitlatch
170 2nd Hayden Hamer 3rd Logan McKibben
182 1st Miguel Niemi
195 4th Rafel Martinez
220 2nd Jackson Contreas
285 3rd Messiah Tuiolemota
Team Scores
1 Tillamook 353
2 Etacada 223
3 Banks 214
4 Woodburn 161.5
5 North Marion 135
6 Seaside 103.5
7 Molalla 45
8 Astoria 21
Tillamook Women's Regionals
110 Sonsyray Bofill 7th
135 Yasim Cruz DNP
140 Leslie Maraquez 7th
170 Angelica Valencia 2nd
170 Jennifer Delatorre 3rd
2 qualifiers for state
Cottage Grove High School
Thursday, June 24, first time in school history Tillamook has two girls going to state!
The Tillamook women's team finished 14th out of 46 schools in the Womens North Region. Highest ever finish for Tillamook women's team in school history!
2 seniors Angelica Valencia and Leslie Marquez
-Coach Adam Barichio
