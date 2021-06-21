Tillamook wrestling competed in the regional tournament this last Thursday, June 17. Qualifying 16 for the state tournament. Winning their 3rd regional title in a row. Tillamook wrestling had 5 individual champions. Most outstanding wrestler of the tournament was Miquel Niemi. The state tournament will be held at Cascade High school June 25th and 26th.

106 1st Bryce Haltiner

113 3rd Josh Perdew

120 3rd Ethen Hartel 4th Baird Hagerty

126 2nd Austin Simmons

132 1st Brad Rieger

138 2nd Tyler Moncrief

145 1st Parker McKibben 5th Landon Mitchell

152 4th James Goddard

160 1st Gilbert Whitlatch

170 2nd Hayden Hamer 3rd Logan McKibben

182 1st Miguel Niemi

195 4th Rafel Martinez

220 2nd Jackson Contreas

285 3rd Messiah Tuiolemota

Team Scores

1 Tillamook 353

2 Etacada 223

3 Banks 214

4 Woodburn 161.5

5 North Marion 135

6 Seaside 103.5

7 Molalla 45

8 Astoria 21

Tillamook Women's Regionals

110 Sonsyray Bofill 7th

135 Yasim Cruz DNP

140 Leslie Maraquez 7th

170 Angelica Valencia 2nd

170 Jennifer Delatorre 3rd

2 qualifiers for state

Cottage Grove High School

Thursday, June 24, first time in school history Tillamook has two girls going to state!

The Tillamook women's team finished 14th out of 46 schools in the Womens North Region. Highest ever finish for Tillamook women's team in school history!

2 seniors Angelica Valencia and Leslie Marquez

-Coach Adam Barichio

