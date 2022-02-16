Tillamook wins Cowapa League wrestling title for 17th year by defeating Seaside 60-21, Astoria 84-0, and Banks 42-33 on February 4th at THS. According to reports from Head coach Rex Metcalfe, assistant coach Adam Barichio.
Three Mook girl wrestlers qualified for the State Tournament by winning first in their weights on February 5th at West Albany High School. Tillamook’s team won 4th place competing against 1A-6A schools.
Arianna Brown, Faliscity Murphy, and Jennifer Delatorre took first place with Yasmin Cruz winning 6th. Sonsyray Bofill and Lindsey Weathers each placed 8th.
Laura Whitlatch coaches the girls.
