Lani Boyce-Jennings, a 24-year-old athlete who moved to Tillamook from Hawaii a little over six years ago, has been selected to represent the Pacific Conference of the Womens National Football Conference (WFNC) in a all star matchup next month.
The WFNC is revolutionizing women’s sports by bringing women’s tackle football to the world stage for the first time at a very high level.
Boyce-Jennings tried out last fall for the Oregon Ravens, a new team in the fairly new league of 20 teams across the country playing in the Pacific Conference.
“The team got started in 2019 but because of COVID we didn’t have a 2020 season,” Boyce-Jennings said. “So this was my real first season with the team.”
Boyce-Jennings plays offensive line, linebacker and sometimes is put in as a half-back and even plays on special teams.
She moved to Tillamook in 2015 after graduating high school. She has twin daughters, Makhani and Mahana who are three years old and act at the teams unofficial cheerleaders, and officially her biggest fans.
Boyce-Jennings has worked at the cheese factory, among other jobs in Tillamook County and currently works full time at the Tillamook County Smoker.
“We all work, we don’t get paid to play, we actually pay to play, to join the league and travel,” she said. “It’s a juggle sometimes, with work, family and football, It’s busy but I work it out.”
Boyce-Jennings says she loves the sport and the opportunity. She comes from a large family who always played sports together. She grew up surfing the waters of Hawaii and played a lot of football on the beaches with family and friends.
“For anyone who says women can’t play football, I’m here to tell you, we can play,” she said.
Boyce-Jennings has long and curly black hair and big smile. You can tell she loves talking about her team and teammates and football in general. She also loves having the opportunity to workout, practice and play a sport she has always loved but has not been easily available to girls or women in the past, certainly not at this level.
“All I can say is follow your dreams,” she said. “I believe strength is what we gain from the madness we survive.”
Boyce-Jennings wears number 99 for the Portland based Oregon Ravens.
When she found out she made the all-pro list to play in the all-star game next month in Denton Texas, she quickly accepted the invitation. The game will be held on Saturday Aug. 7.
Boyce-Jennings has set up some social media areas you can donate to her trip to help offset costs at: Venom under lani_+ and Cash App under $Lani6428 or reach out to her on Facebook.
About the WNFC
WNFC not only fills a critical gap in the most popular sport in the world, but we are also inspiring women and girls to dream big, build big, and hit hard. We are building a sports entertainment, apparel, and lifestyle company that will change the way the world sees women.
On Dec 18, 2018, adidas launched a groundbreaking partnership with the WNFC as apart of their "She Breaks Barriers" campaign. They launched their inaugural season in 2019 with 15 teams. With one season of play under their belt, the WNFC became one of the fastest-growing sports brands in the country. The league has been featured by CBS, Iheartradio, NFL Network, NBC, ABC, FOX4, Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated, and is recognized as the leader in bringing sponsors, media, and new fans to women's tackle football.
The WNFC supplies female athletes, coaches, and fans with the most entertaining, high-quality, most competitive brand of football for women in the country. Fueled by passion and a plan to deliver professional women's tackle football to the world.
In 2021, the WNFC will featured 20 teams, playing a 10-week (spring 2021) season, broadcasting nationally; culminating with the championship game in Dallas, TX (Aug 2021).
