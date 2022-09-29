Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 7 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers won their sixth consecutive Class 4A volleyball Cowapa League game with a 3-0 win over the Astoria High Fishermen (2-3 league, 3-7 overall) Sept. 22 at Astoria High School. That contest marked the second day of playing back-to-back games for Tillamook, which also won at home 3-0 over the St. Helens High Lions (0-6 league, 1-7 overall) Sept. 21.

The Cheesemakers (6-0 Cowapa League, 8-4 overall) competed in a 16-team tournament on Saturday at North Marion High School and they won two of their three two-set matches.

