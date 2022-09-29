The No. 7 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers won their sixth consecutive Class 4A volleyball Cowapa League game with a 3-0 win over the Astoria High Fishermen (2-3 league, 3-7 overall) Sept. 22 at Astoria High School. That contest marked the second day of playing back-to-back games for Tillamook, which also won at home 3-0 over the St. Helens High Lions (0-6 league, 1-7 overall) Sept. 21.
The Cheesemakers (6-0 Cowapa League, 8-4 overall) competed in a 16-team tournament on Saturday at North Marion High School and they won two of their three two-set matches.
The Cheesemakers won 2-0 over the No. 13 ranked Scappoose High Indians (4-2 Cowapa League, 7-4 overall), followed by a 2-0 win over the No. 11 ranked North Bend High Bulldogs (2-1 Sky Em League, 8-5 overall).
In their final match of the tournament, the Cheesemakers lost 2-0 to the No. 5 ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (2-1 Tri-Valley Conference, 10-2 overall).
Tillamook plays its next contest Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in Cowapa League contest versus Scappoose at Scappoose High School. Tillamook is currently atop the league standings, while Scappoose is in second place.
