Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team had a very enjoyable Homecoming celebration on Friday, which was made even sweeter since they remained undefeated and in first place in the Class 4A Cowapa League following a 3-0 win over the Astoria High Fishermen (4-5 league, 6-10 overall) Oct. 7 at Tillamook High School.

The Cheesemakers (9-0 league, 11-4 overall), guided by seventh-year Coach LaVonne Rawe, had a very dominating performance in a 25-6, 25-17, 25-7 win over the Fishermen.

