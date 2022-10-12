The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team had a very enjoyable Homecoming celebration on Friday, which was made even sweeter since they remained undefeated and in first place in the Class 4A Cowapa League following a 3-0 win over the Astoria High Fishermen (4-5 league, 6-10 overall) Oct. 7 at Tillamook High School.
The Cheesemakers (9-0 league, 11-4 overall), guided by seventh-year Coach LaVonne Rawe, had a very dominating performance in a 25-6, 25-17, 25-7 win over the Fishermen.
“Oh my gosh, we just came out hot and we finished hot,” said Rawe. “We had a mission and we executed everything very, very well. I was worried since it was Homecoming week. The girls just put their nose to the grindstone and they did a great job. It was just a really solid all around good performance by everyone. We just lit a fire and we just played an incredible Homecoming match.”
Tillamook junior middle blocker Kate Klobas led Tillamook’s offense as she pounded kills on 70 percent of her hit attempts and she also had three block/kills. Senior Emily Skaar was also instrumental in helping lead the Mooks to the lopsided win as she had 10 of Tillamook’s 18 total serving aces. Skaar had six aces that were untouched by the Fishermen. Tillamook also had a very strong dig rate of 88.2 percent.
“I’ve seen a lot of matches and for Emily to get 10 aces in a three set match is just incredible,” said Rawe. “Lexie Graves was hitting very well too and she was just on fire at the net as well. I think that after seeing Astoria beat Scappoose (a 3-0 win Oct. 4), we knew we had to come out and do the best that we could do. I didn’t really care for the second set too much, but the girls brought things back together and decided they can play better than this and they proved it in the third set.”
The Cheesemakers were seeking a 10th straight league win in Tuesday’s contest at St. Helens (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline). Tillamook’s next contest is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at home versus the Seaside High Seagulls (3-6 league, 6-8 overall), followed by their final regular season home game Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against the No. 14 ranked Scappoose High Indians (6-4 league, 10-6 overall).
“We’re on a train and the depot isn’t in sight yet so we have to keep going,” said Rawe. “We’re working on improving our hitting and block options and our serving can always be better. Even when we have a stellar serving game like we had against Astoria, we can still improve on that even more. We should be able to have a pretty good performance against Seaside on Thursday at home. I’m looking forward to seeing some good standout performance’s literally from everybody on Thursday.”
