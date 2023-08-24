Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The defending Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team began preparations for the season when practice started August 14 and have high hopes of enjoying more success this year.

The Cheesemakers have numerous reasons to be optimistic about their chances to have for another outstanding season, as they seek to win back-to-back league titles this year. Last season marked Tillamook’s first league title since 2005.

