The defending Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team began preparations for the season when practice started August 14 and have high hopes of enjoying more success this year.
The Cheesemakers have numerous reasons to be optimistic about their chances to have for another outstanding season, as they seek to win back-to-back league titles this year. Last season marked Tillamook’s first league title since 2005.
Tillamook, guided by first-year head Coach Trina Goss, has nine seniors returning from a squad that reached the OSAA Class 4A state tournament in Springfield last season. That group is led by 2022 Cowapa League Player-of-the-Year Kate Klobas and setter Danika Goss, who both earned All State Awards last season. Klobas was selected for a Second Team All-State Award and Goss earned an All-State Honorable Mention Award.
“I do anticipate that we’ll be strong again this year and compete well in our league, so I have high hopes for the team this year,” said Goss, who was Tillamook’s JV2 coach last year. “We should have a very experienced team because of lot of our girls have competed in the state playoffs. We’re going to have a team that is going to be fun to watch this year.”
Klobas, Goss and Maritza Nieves each earned Cowapa League First Team All-League Awards last year. Lexie Graves and Malli Lewis both earned Cowapa League Honorable Mention Awards. The Mooks have an experienced and talented squad that also includes seniors Annika Norberg, Kylie Burden, McKenna Haertel and Madi Dixson.
“I think a lot of the girls know me, because I work in the Tillamook School District too, so I’m not new to any of these girls,” said Goss, who replaced former Coach LaVonne Rawe, who guided the Mooks for the last eight years. “I’m excited about this season, especially since it’s my first time being head coach of Tillamook’s varsity team. It was great to have over 30 girls coming to our tryouts and practice.”
The Cheesemakers open the season with a 6:30 p.m. home game Aug. 31 versus the Astoria High Fishermen (5-7 league, 7-14 overall last year) at Tillamook High School. They’ll follow with a Sept. 5 6:45 p.m. home game versus the St. Helens High Lions (3-9 league, 6-14 overall last year).
After they had a fabulous 2022 season, the Mooks are hoping to repeat their success this year. Tillamook lost only three graduated seniors from last year’s state playoff squad. There’s no reason to think that they’ll be anything less than a top contender to win the first state championship in program history this year. All indications are the Mooks could very well have as good a chance as any team to do that this year. They’re hoping to return to the state quarterfinals championship tournament again Nov. 3-4 at Springfield High School.
The Mooks finished 12-0 in the Cowapa League, they were 16-6 overall and they were ranked No. 4 last year. The Mooks qualified for the Elite Eight quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. Tillamook lost a Nov. 4, 2022, quarterfinal contest 3-1 to the No. 5 ranked Greater Oregon League Champion Baker High Bulldogs (18-7). The Mooks followed with a 3-0 loss to the Crook County High Cowgirls (20-11) in a November 5th consolation round match that ended their season.
