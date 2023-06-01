We have 7 kids heading to state. We’re really excited about the athletes headed to state. Five of the seven qualified for state last year too so it won’t be the first time for most of our athletes going.
We had some awesome personal bests at districts that got them qualified for state. So, a lot of our kids are peaking at the right time. It’s an exciting part of the season, state track is a wonderful event.
Boys took third in Cowapa Districts, and the girls fourth last week at Scappoose. Scappoose was going to be very difficult to hang with in terms of team scores at districts. We hoped on the boy’s side we could battle for second and we came up just a little bit short.
But overall, we had some great stuff this spring. We had an increase in participation again, big classes in the freshmen and sophomore groups. We got a lot more multi-sport athletes out and our coaches did a great job again this year. I feel really good about the future of our program right now.
Athletes who qualified for state:
• Shayla Hillstrom (Jr) -
