We have 7 kids heading to state. We’re really excited about the athletes headed to state. Five of the seven qualified for state last year too so it won’t be the first time for most of our athletes going.

We had some awesome personal bests at districts that got them qualified for state. So, a lot of our kids are peaking at the right time. It’s an exciting part of the season, state track is a wonderful event.

