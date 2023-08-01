Back in March the JBO Senior American season began with 61 teams and some 793 players hoping to make it to the final eight at the State Tournament in Philomath. On Monday, July 17th the Tillamook boys punched their ticket to go to State after finishing second in the District Tournament, behind only Hillsboro.
First up at State was McDaniel the Number 2 seed from the Clackamas District. The Mooks came out quickly in the top half of the first inning scoring two runs on a double by Aden Camacho-Garcia.
McDaniel answered back with 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to lead 3-2 after one inning. That was the last lead McDaniel would enjoy.
In the second inning, with the bases loaded, Wrigley Percy stepped up to the plate. After fouling a ball off of his own face, which cut his eyebrow open, he drove a ball deep over the left fielder’s head for a bases clearing double to give Tillamook a 5-3 lead.
That lead would grow to 9-4 after 3 innings and then extend even further to 15-4 after 5 innings thanks to a 6 run 2 out rally started off by an RBI single by Branzyn Brouhard. After the fifth inning the game ended courtesy of the 10-run rule.
The Mooks were led at the plate in this one by Tyler Larson and Wrigley Percy, who were both 3–4. Percy led the way with 4 RBIs in the game.
Next up for Tillamook was Stayton the Number 1 seed out of the Valley District. Each team put up one run in the first, and Stayton tacked on another in the second to lead 2-1 after 2 innings.
Leading off the third for Tillamook was Sam Gomes and with one swing of the bat the score was all tied up at 2-2 after he drove a deep home run over the 330-foot left field fence. Three batters later Damien Kiser drove in a run, with a single, to put Tillamook on top 3-2.
After single runs by both teams the score stood at 4-3 Tillamook leading going into the 6th. The Mooks have had the ability all season to score runs with two outs and this game was no different. With 2 outs and nobody on base Tillamook managed to put up 3 runs to stretch the lead to 7-3 going into the bottom of the 6th.
However, Stayton would not go down quietly as they scored 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 7-6. Tillamook rallied for 2 more runs in the seventh on a double by Wrigley Percy that brough in two runs, then in the bottom half of the inning Tyler Larson pitched a perfect 1,2,3 inning to close out the victory for Tillamook by the score of 9-6. Percy led the way for Tillamook with 3 hits and 3 RBIs on the game.
In their third game, Tillamook faced off against Grant, the Number 1 seed from the Clackamas District. The Mooks started quickly scoring 2 in the top of the first thanks to RBI singles by Kiser and Gomes. Grant answered back with 1 run in each of the first three innings to lead 3-2 after the 3rd.
In the top half of the fifth Tillamook plated 3 runs thanks to a 2-RBI triple by Brodee Leno followed by a sacrifice fly by Larson to give Tillamook the 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
That lead would be short lived however, as the bottom half of the fifth would be the undoing for the Mooks on this day. With a combination of walks, errors, and hits by Grant, Tillamook gave up 12 runs to lose 15-5 in 5 innings.
The loss dropped Tillamook into the losers’ bracket for a rematch from the District Championship game with rival Hillsboro.
Tillamook came out ready to play Sunday morning scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the first thanks in part to a triple and 2 RBIs by Aden Garcia. In the bottom of the second Larson added a 2 RBI double and Gomes a 2 RBI single to stretch the lead to 9-1 after two innings.
Hillsboro put up two runs in the third and one more in the fourth to cut the lead to 9-4 before Tillamook blew the game open with 5 more in the fifth to extend the lead to 14-4 after 4 innings.
The Tillamook bats went quiet after the fifth but defense and pitching helped the Mooks hold on for a 14-11 victory to get to the State Championship Game and a rematch with Grant.
It would take 2 victories over Grant to clinch the title for the Mooks but the boys were ready for the challenge.
Grant came out swinging in the first game and led 4-0 going into the bottom of the 3rd but there was no quit in the Tillamook boys on this day. They scored 3 in the inning highlighted by a long RBI double by Sam Gomes that was nearly his second home run of the tournament to trim the deficit to 4-3 after 3 innings.
Grant kept the pressure on by scoring 1 in the fifth and 3 more in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-3.
In the bottom of the sixth here came Tillamook again scoring 3 of their own on RBI singles by Zeke Show and Hunter Phillips to cut the Grant lead to 8-6 going into the final inning. Grant scored one in the top of the seventh to lead 9-6 going into the last half inning.
The Mooks started strong in the 7th, with a single by Larson, then a double to the fence by Percy to score a run, and then a walk to Gomes put the tying runs on base with no outs. Hurliman hit a screaming line drive right to the left fielder for the first out and was followed by a hard hit fly ball that the left fielder retreated for and made a jumping catch off the bat of Garcia for the second out.
The final out was a hard-hit grounder off the glove of the third baseman before he recovered for the force out to end the game in a 9-7 loss and a 2nd place finish for Tillamook.
After a long hot three days the Tillamook boys had gone 3-2 at the State Tournament with both losses coming to the Champions from Grant.
There were many outstanding performances this season for a great group of young men who completed a tremendous 35-6 season, however one that needs special attention is that of Zeke Show at the State Tournament. The weekend before, starting catcher Vincent Maciel was injured and unable to play at State. Zeke stepped up and caught every inning of 5 games in 90+ degree heat and played excellent all weekend for Tillamook.
Congrats to all the young men on a great season and a big thanks to all the parents, fans, and especially the coaches for a great season. Curtis Gomes, Colby Larson, and Katie Kiser you turned a group of boys into a heck of a baseball team and nearly brought home a State Championship. This is a sure sign of great things to come for the future of Tillamook High School baseball.
