Tillamook swimmers traveled to Taft this week to compete. The women's team placed first in the competition and the mens' team placed third.
Results for Tillamook listed below
Event 1 Women 200 SC Meter Medley Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:25.85 2:14.62
1) Zweifel, Nina 2) Averill, Whitney
3) Malcom, Maicee 4) Motsinger, Grace
Event 2 Men 200 SC Meter Medley Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:32.58 2:37.73
1) Gerken, Austin 2) Rios, Adan
3) West, Jacob 4) Maciel, Ely
Event 3 Women 2x100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
5 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 3:21.17
1) Ellerbroek, Hailey 2) Guarcello, Allie
Event 4 Men 2x100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
5 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 3:01.62
1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin
Event 5 Women 200 SC Meter Butterfly Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 2:21.80
1) Averill, Whitney 2) Hahn, Aubrey
3) Malcom, Maicee 4) Zweifel, Nina
Event 7 Women 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:20.35 2:50.18
1) Ellerbroek, Hailey 2) Guarcello, Allie
3) Mueck, Sissy 4) Gerken, Ashley
Event 8 Men 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 1:52.95 2:09.79
1) West, Jacob 2) McDaniel, Devin
3) Rios, Adan 4) Maciel, Ely
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 1:38.38
1) Mueck, Sissy 2) Ellerbroek, Hailey
3) Guarcello, Allie 4) Gerken, Ashley
Event 12 Men 100 SC Meter Backstroke Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 1:28.80
1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin
3) Gerken, Austin 4) Rios, Adan
4 Newport ‘B' 2:00.92 1:30.47
Event 13 Women 400 SC Meter Medley Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 5:26.53
1) Averill, Whitney 2) Malcom, Maicee
3) Motsinger, Grace 4) Zweifel, Nina
Event 15 Women 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 1:02.00 59.58
1) Averill, Whitney 2) Malcom, Maicee
3) Motsinger, Grace 4) Zweifel, Nina
2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 1:10.79
1) Gerken, Ashley 2) Guarcello, Allie
3) Ebel, Erika 4) Hahn, Aubrey
Event 16 Men 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 1:04.84
1) West, Jacob 2) McDaniel, Devin
3) Spence, Jaden 4) Gerken, Austin
Event 17 Women 2x200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
-- Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:29.97 NS
1) Hahn, Aubrey 2) Ebel, Erika
Event 18 Men 2x200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
4:12.47 4:44.81
1) Evenson, Mugen K 15 2) Cortes, Sam L 15
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:11.65 5:50.00
1) Patching, Dexter 2) Gerken, Austin
4 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 6:32.62
1) Spence, Jaden 2) Maciel, Ely
Event 19 Women 200 SC Meter Breaststroke Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 3:42.99
1) Hahn, Aubrey 2) Mueck, Sissy
3) Guarcello, Allie 4) Ebel, Erika
Event 20 Men 200 SC Meter Breaststroke Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 3:03.70
1) Maciel, Ely 2) Gerken, Austin
3) Patching, Dexter 4) Rios, Adan
Event 21 Women 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:29.97 5:40.49
1) Ebel, Erika 2) Mueck, Sissy
3) Hahn, Aubrey 4) Motsinger, Grace
Event 22 Men 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
School Seed Finals
===============================================================================
3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:11.65 5:17.77
1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin
3) Rios, Adan 4) West, Jacob
Women - Team Rankings
1. Tillamook High School 116
2. Newport 96
3. Taft 86
4. Toledo High School 41
Men - Team Rankings
1. Newport 75
2. Taft 64
3. Tillamook High School 39
4. Toledo High School 20
