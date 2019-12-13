Tillamook swimmers traveled to Taft this week to compete. The women's team placed first in the competition and the mens' team placed third.

Results for Tillamook listed below

Event 1 Women 200 SC Meter Medley Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:25.85 2:14.62

1) Zweifel, Nina 2) Averill, Whitney

3) Malcom, Maicee 4) Motsinger, Grace

Event 2 Men 200 SC Meter Medley Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:32.58 2:37.73

1) Gerken, Austin 2) Rios, Adan

3) West, Jacob 4) Maciel, Ely

Event 3 Women 2x100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

5 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 3:21.17

1) Ellerbroek, Hailey 2) Guarcello, Allie

Event 4 Men 2x100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

5 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 3:01.62

1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin

Event 5 Women 200 SC Meter Butterfly Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 2:21.80

1) Averill, Whitney 2) Hahn, Aubrey

3) Malcom, Maicee 4) Zweifel, Nina

Event 7 Women 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 2:20.35 2:50.18

1) Ellerbroek, Hailey 2) Guarcello, Allie

3) Mueck, Sissy 4) Gerken, Ashley

Event 8 Men 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 1:52.95 2:09.79

1) West, Jacob 2) McDaniel, Devin

3) Rios, Adan 4) Maciel, Ely

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 1:38.38

1) Mueck, Sissy 2) Ellerbroek, Hailey

3) Guarcello, Allie 4) Gerken, Ashley

Event 12 Men 100 SC Meter Backstroke Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 1:28.80

1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin

3) Gerken, Austin 4) Rios, Adan

4 Newport ‘B' 2:00.92 1:30.47

Event 13 Women 400 SC Meter Medley Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 5:26.53

1) Averill, Whitney 2) Malcom, Maicee

3) Motsinger, Grace 4) Zweifel, Nina

Event 15 Women 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

1 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 1:02.00 59.58

1) Averill, Whitney 2) Malcom, Maicee

3) Motsinger, Grace 4) Zweifel, Nina

2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 1:10.79

1) Gerken, Ashley 2) Guarcello, Allie

3) Ebel, Erika 4) Hahn, Aubrey

Event 16 Men 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

2 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 1:04.84

1) West, Jacob 2) McDaniel, Devin

3) Spence, Jaden 4) Gerken, Austin

Event 17 Women 2x200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

-- Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:29.97 NS

1) Hahn, Aubrey 2) Ebel, Erika

Event 18 Men 2x200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

4:12.47 4:44.81

1) Evenson, Mugen K 15 2) Cortes, Sam L 15

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:11.65 5:50.00

1) Patching, Dexter 2) Gerken, Austin

4 Tillamook High School-OR ‘B' NT 6:32.62

1) Spence, Jaden 2) Maciel, Ely

Event 19 Women 200 SC Meter Breaststroke Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 3:42.99

1) Hahn, Aubrey 2) Mueck, Sissy

3) Guarcello, Allie 4) Ebel, Erika

Event 20 Men 200 SC Meter Breaststroke Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' NT 3:03.70

1) Maciel, Ely 2) Gerken, Austin

3) Patching, Dexter 4) Rios, Adan

Event 21 Women 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:29.97 5:40.49

1) Ebel, Erika 2) Mueck, Sissy

3) Hahn, Aubrey 4) Motsinger, Grace

Event 22 Men 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

===============================================================================

School Seed Finals

===============================================================================

3 Tillamook High School-OR ‘A' 4:11.65 5:17.77

1) Spence, Jaden 2) McDaniel, Devin

3) Rios, Adan 4) West, Jacob

Women - Team Rankings 

1. Tillamook High School 116

2. Newport 96

3. Taft 86

4. Toledo High School 41

Men - Team Rankings 

1. Newport 75

2. Taft 64

3. Tillamook High School 39

4. Toledo High School 20

