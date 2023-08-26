Tillamook native Megan Stevens will be traveling to Chelan, Washington, over Labor Day Weekend to compete in the Intercontinental Surf Cup for the second year in a row.
The two-day competition will pit surfers from the United States against a team from across Europe on a fifty-foot, motor-generated wave as they are judged on their tricks and carves by a panel of judges.
“I’m super excited to surf in the competition this year,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of amazing men and women and I’m so excited to surf with team Europe as well.”
Stevens started river surfing when she moved to Bend in 2018 for a Structural Firefighter and EMT training course after graduating from Tillamook High School. Stevens had surfed off the beaches of Pacific City and Oceanside throughout high school and received a river surfboard as a graduation present.
Compared with surfing in the ocean, river surfing is a completely different ballgame. Rather than having the wave coming from behind, river surfers are met head on by rushing water, coming from a river’s current or courtesy of a motor. Boards are also significantly shorter, around four and a half feet compared to seven or eight for ocean boards, allowing for greater maneuverability.
“When ocean surfers come to Bend, they have to basically re learn how to surf,” Stevens said. “It took me a while to really get the hang of it when I first started.” The transition was eased by an “amazingly nice group of people,” who Stevens said welcomed her with open arms and helped her learn the new discipline.
Last year, when the first annual Intercontinental Surf Cup was announced, Team USA began accepting video submissions from those interested in participating. Stevens initially didn’t plan to submit a video, but after members of the local surfing community encouraged her to, she did and was accepted.
The competition in Chelan provided yet another challenge for Stevens, who had learned to river surf in Bend, where the wave relies on the natural flow of the Deschutes River. At Bend Whitewater Park, plates in the Deschutes River are adjusted to create and regulate a wave, whereas in Chelan, motors power water to create a standing wave.
Despite only having surfed at the Chelan facility once prior to the competition, Stevens proved a quick study and advanced to the semifinals of the competition before being eliminated.
This year’s competition will take place on September 2nd and 3rd at Lakeside Surf in Chelan, Washington, with admission free for the public. Six female competitors and ten male competitors will represent each team and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube, with a link available on Lakeside Surf’s Instagram page.
Stevens will be one of two competitors from Bend, with other Americans hailing from Washington and Hawaii. Last year, the more-experience Team Europe won the competition.
Stevens is highly enthusiastic about the sport and hopes that it will continue to grow in popularity, especially among women, and more competitions will start to be held.
“I just hope more girls get into surfing and aren’t intimidated by it, it’s an amazing sport” Stevens said. “I do it literally two hours every day after work because it’s my therapy.”
