Brooke Bush entered her first race when she was nine.
“The first race I ever ran was the Salmon Run in Tillamook,” Bush said. “It was an easier, flat race and I thought it would be a good one to start off with.”
She ended up winning her age division in the 5k race.
“I fell in love with running,” she said.
Prior to running, Bush had tried other sports like soccer and basketball, but said she never had a real interest.
“I would always go hunting with my dad and we did a lot of hiking,” she said. “He thought that I would like cross country running.”
As a seventh grader this past fall, Bush joined the Tillamook Junior High School Cross Country team.
“My season went pretty well,” she said.
‘Pretty well’ meant setting a school record in the 3k, earning the title of Mid-Colombia District Champion, and placing 14th at the Oregon State Middle School Championships.
“I think it’s about working hard and recognizing the work it’s going to take to reach your goal,” Bush said.
After competing at State, Bush started looking into Junior Olympics competitions.
“I saw that other people were doing the Junior Olympics and that my times were not too far from theirs,” Bush said. “I researched past seasons and saw how they did. I wanted to extend my running seasoning and thought it would be pretty cool.”
Bush joined the Beaverton Youth Track Club and traveled to the USA Track & Field Regional Junior Olympics qualifier race in Tacoma.
“It went pretty well,” Bush said. “I had a personal record by 11 seconds. I didn’t expect to do that well at first, but this was one of the races I actually envisioned and it happened exactly how I envisioned it.
Bush finished fourth in a race of 90 girls, running the 3k course in a time of 11:04, and qualified for Junior Olympics Nationals.
“I saw that I was fourth in the region, I thought that if I went to nationals I could get a pretty high placing,” she said. “I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity.”
Bush traveled with her father to Paris, Kentucky for the Junior Olympics race hosted on Dec. 11.
“It was really exciting and at the airport the whole time I was thinking about what a great experience and how fun it would be,” Bush said.
While awaiting her race, tornados tore through Kentucky.
“We were pretty close,” Bush said. “We saw a very small tornado. The weather [report] said they could be coming very close.”
Luckily, Bush and her fellow competitors remained safe and were able to race.
“There was a delay of race though,” Bush said. “ It was still very windy, raining, and hailing.”
She placed 26th in a field of 346 girls, finishing the 3k course in a time of 12:31.
“It didn’t go as well as I planned it to go,” Bush said. “I still ran the best I could. It was very hilly, and very muddy, that slowed down the times. There was lots of slipping.”
Bush already has her sights on next year’s competition.
“I want to get top 25 at Junior Olympics because that is All-American,” she said. “And get a sub 10-minute 3k. I’ll work even harder now that I see what the competition was like, but I’m ready for it.”
