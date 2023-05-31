The Tillamook Sr American JBO Team overcame the heat, as well as 7 other teams, en route to winning the Mother’s Day tournament in Yamhill.
Game one saw Tillamook facing Forest Grove. The Mooks came out hot and put up 4 runs in the first inning, 7 more in the second, and 4 again in the third to soundly defeat Forest Grove by the score of 15-2. The game was stopped after only three innings due to the run rule.
Damien Kiser led the way for Tillamook on the mound pitching two perfect innings before turning pitching duties over to Jaxson Brainerd for the third and final inning. At the plate the Mooks were led by Tyler Larson who went 2-2 with three RBI’s. Next up for Tillamook was Centennial.
In the top of the first Centennial threatened to take the lead, with a runner on first they drove a long double over the head of Centerfielder Zeke Pfeiffer who chased the ball down and relayed it into the cutoff man, shortstop Aden Garcia, who threw a strike to home plate to get the runner trying to score from first.
From that point on Tillamook was in control. In the bottom of the first the Mook bats continued to work, as their first seven batters all reached base and scored, leading to 8 runs in the first inning.
Centennial answered back with one run in the top of the second before Tillamook put up 8 more in the bottom of two to put the game out of reach. The final score was 16-2 after only three innings of play.
Tyler Larson pitched the first two innings giving up one run and Kevin Hurliman pitched the third also giving up one. Wrigley Percy was a perfect 2-2 at the plate in the game while Sam Gomes, Kevin Hurliman, and Branzyn Brouhard all collected 2 RBI’s.
After finishing second in their pool the first day, the Mook boys were back at 9 am Sunday morning for a semifinal game versus SW Metro from the Beaverton/Tigard area. The Mooks scored two in the top of the first on back-to-back doubles by Sam Gomes and Kevin Hurliman, which would prove to be all they would need.
Going into the 6th inning the lead was 4-1 before Tillamook exploded for 10 runs to finish off Metro by the final score of 14-1. Hurliman pitched the entire game striking out 12 and only giving up one run. As a team the Mooks combined for 11 hits led by Hurliman with 3. Next up was the championship game versus the host, Yamhill Carlton.
This would be the closest game of the entire tournament. In the top of the first Tillamook put two runs on the board but YC answered back with 3 of their own to lead 3-2 after the first. The score remained the same until the top of the third, when the first two batters got out for the Mooks but then 5 hits in row would plate four runs to give Tillamook a 6-3 lead.
After each team put up single runs the score stood at 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth. YC put 2 more runs up that inning to cut the lead to 7-6 going into the final inning. In the top of the seventh the Mooks couldn’t manage any more runs so the scored stood at 7-6 going into the last half of the seventh.
Wrigley Percy pitched a great first 6 innings for the Mooks and then he turned it over to Kevin Hurliman to come in for the seventh. Two strikeouts and a ground out to Damien Kiser at second base would be how the game would end with the Mooks holding on for a hard fought 7-6 win in the Championship game. On offense the Mooks were led by Sam Gomes going 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and Aden Garcia at 2-3 with 2 RBI’s.
It was a great weekend for these boys to showcase their talents and every one of them stepped up when needed. As the Champions of the tournament Tillamook was able to select the MVP for the weekend and by a vote from the Mook players the award went to Kevin Hurliman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.