4A Friday Pool B - Tillamook
Guaranteed 1st place
Match #1 Round 1
Tillamook defeated Scappoose 49-26
• 108 - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) over Rigoberto Tapia (Scappoose) Maj 15-6
• 115 - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) over Evan Groulx (Scappoose) Fall 0:32
• 122 - Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) over Mark Trillanes (Scappoose) Fall 0:38
• 128 - Landen Sarver (Scappoose) over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) TF 20-5
• 134 - David Weathers (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
• 140 - Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) over Ruben Gonzelez (Scappoose) Fall 1:20
• 147 - Maverick Heimbuck (Scappoose) over Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) Fall 1:40
• 154 - James Goddard (Tillamook) over Leland Boswell (Scappoose) Fall 1:02
• 162 - P172 - Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) over Derek Bond (Scappoose) Fall 0:34
• 184 - Elijah Ritter (Scappoose) over Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) Dec 5-0
• 197 - Trey Dieringer (Scappoose) over Koi Smith (Tillamook) Fall 1:12
• 222 - Wyatt Anicker (Scappoose) over Deviyn Mcdonald (Tillamook) Fall 3:01
• 287 - Kenneth Lopez (Tillamook) over Brayden Fink (Scappoose) Fall 4:50
Match #2 Round 2
Tillamook defeated Madras 75-6
• 108 - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) over Kaden Ragsdale (Madras) Fall 1:47
• 115 - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
• 122 - Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) over Jayden Esquiro (Madras) Fall 1:41
• 128 - Richard King (Tillamook) over Jayvon Tovar (Madras) Fall 1:39
• 134 - Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) over Fabin Cruz (Madras) Fall 5:45
• 140 - Daniel Jackson (Madras) over Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) Fall 3:40
• 147 - Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
• 154 - James Goddard (Tillamook) over Isaiah Martinez (Madras) Fall 2:56
• 162 - Parker Mckibbin (Tillamook) over Cael White (Madras) Dec 11-10
• 172 - Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) over Brady David (Madras) Fall 5:13
• 184 - Reggie Harris (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
• 197 - Koi Smith (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
•222 - Austin Berry killian (Tillamook) over Diego Castellanos (Madras) Fall 0:36
• 287 - Sam Lommen (Tillamook) over Isaiah Boise-leclaire (Madras) Fall 0:28
Match #3 Round 3
Tillamook defeated Henley 60-21
• 108 - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) over Ryan Douglas (Henley) Fall 3:49
• 115 - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) over Emma Poe (Henley) Fall 0:34
• 122 - Dylan Clark (Henley) over Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) Fall 1:41
• 128 - Riley Ore (Henley) over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) Dec 8-2
• 134 - David Weathers (Tillamook) over Cole Davis (Henley) Fall 1:57
• 140 - Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) over Trapper Cundall (Henley) Fall 1:19
• 147 - Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) over Cohen Redman (Henley) Fall 1:24
• 154 - James Goddard (Tillamook) over Michael Quintero (Henley) Fall 0:48
• 162 - Estefan Muneton (Henley) over Jaxson Eggery (Tillamook) Fall 1:02
• 172 - Reggie Harris (Tillamook) over Luke Chase (Henley) Fall 2:41
• 184 - Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) over Andrew Benjamin (Henley) Fall 1:06
• 197 - Koi Smith (Tillamook) over Carlos Alvarez (Henley) Fall 1:45
• 222 - Matthew Mccoy (Henley) over Deviyn Mcdonald (Tillamook) Fall 3:15
• 287 - Kenneth Lopez (Tillamook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
4A Saturday Championship Bracket - Tillamook
Guaranteed 4th place
Match #1 Quarterfinal
Tillamook defeated Cascade 41-36
• 108 - Skyler Sutton (Cascade) over Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) Fall 1:18
• 115 - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) over Lane Baker (Cascade) Fall 1:36
• 122 - Brody Copple (Cascade) over Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) Dec 4-1
• 128 - Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) over Payton Burlingame (Cascade) Fall 3:42
• 134 - David Weathers (Tillamook) over Hunter Dayer (Cascade) Fall 0:30
• 140 - Connor Stapleton (Cascade) over Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) Dec 5-2
• 147 - Trenton Wymore (Cascade) over Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) Fall 3:04
• 154 - James Goddard (Tillamook) over Matthew Hinkle (Cascade) Fall 5:26
• 162 - Parker Mckibbin (Tillamook) over Ethan Coates (Cascade) TF 17-0
• 172 - Caleb Darby (Cascade) over Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) Fall 1:11
• 184 - Tucker Melton (Cascade) over Reggie Harris (Tillamook) Fall 4:26
• 197 - Blake Perlichek (Cascade) over Koi Smith (Tillamook) Fall 2:41
• 222 - Austin Berry killian (Tillamook) over Andrew Snyder (Cascade) Fall 3:02
• 287 - Sam Lommen (Tillamook) over Riley Tingle (Cascade) Fall 1:22
Match #2 Semifinal
La Grande defeated Tillamook 51-19
• 108 - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) over Bragen Anderson (La Grande) Dec 7-6
• 115 - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) over Bobby Gulzow (La Grande) Fall 1:53
• 122 - Mason Wolcott (La Grande) over Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) Dec 3-2
• 128 - Kai Carson (La Grande) over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) Fall 1:56
• 134 - Tommy Belding (La Grande) over Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) Dec 6-3
• 140 - Joshua Collins (La Grande) over David Weathers (Tillamook) Fall 3:29
• 147 - Brysen Penaloza (La Grande) over Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) Fall 1:04
• 154 - Ridge Kehr (La Grande) over James Goddard (Tillamook) Fall 2:52
• 162 - Parker Mckibbin (Tillamook) over Dominick Carratello (La Grande) Fall 1:52
• 172 - Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) over Eli Bisenius (La Grande) Maj 14-3
• 184 - Cole Shafer (La Grande) over Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) Fall 1:04
• 197 - Jarett Armstrong (La Grande) over Koi Smith (Tillamook) Fall 0:49
• 222 - Kenai Huff (La Grande) over Austin Berry killian (Tillamook) Fall 1:59
• 287 - Bekham Hibbert (La Grande) over Sam Lommen (Tillamook) Dec 6-0
Match #3 3rd Place Match
Sweet Home defeated Tillamook 49-21
• 108 - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) over Dillan Davis (Sweet Home) Dec 10-4
• 115 - Tytus Hardee (Sweet Home) over Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) Maj 10-2
• 122 - Kyle Sieminski (Sweet Home) over Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) Fall 0:47
• 128 - Jayce Miller (Sweet Home) over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) Fall 0:40
• 134 - Jacob Sieminski (Sweet Home) over Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) Fall 0:43
• 140 - Jacob Landtroop (Sweet Home) over Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) Fall 1:23
• 147 - Daniel Goodwin (Sweet Home) over Tyler Moncrief (Tillamook) Fall 1:58
• 154 - Trenton Smith (Sweet Home) over James Goddard (Tillamook) Fall 4:50
• 162 - Parker Mckibbin (Tillamook) over Ashton Swanson (Sweet Home) Fall 5:23
• 172 - Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) over Kaden Zajic (Sweet Home) Fall 5:53
• 184 - Ethan Spencer (Sweet Home) over Reggie Harris (Tillamook) Fall 0:35
• 197 - David Steagall (Sweet Home) over Koi Smith (Tillamook) Dec 11-4
• 222 - Austin Berry killian (Tillamook) over Colton Bennett (Sweet Home) Dec 7-4
• 287 - Kenneth Lopez (Tillamook) over Lynkin Royer (Sweet Home) Dec 4-3
