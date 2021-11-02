The Tillamook Cheeseakers are headed to the first round of the State playoffs hosting Henley at 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 6 in Tillamook. It’s the first time the Mooks have hosted a first round playoff game since 2002. The Mooks lost their final league match up against the Banks Bears 13-42. but their 6-4 overall record and 4-1 in league play is good enough to host the first round of the playoffs here in Tillamook Saturday Nov. 6 with kickoff at 1 p.m. The Mooks only league loss this season was against Banks.
Season Record
W Newport 42-6
L Marist Catholic 6-42
W Stanton 21-7
L Cascade 20-62
W Milwaukie 42-28
W Astoria 41-6
W Valley Catholic forfeit
L Marshfield 13-49
W Seaside 28-3
L Banbkjs 13-42
Overall record: 6-4
Cowapa League: 4-1
State OSAA Rank:8th
4A Playoff schedule
Friday 11/5/21
#16 Madras vs #1 Marshfield
#13 Hidden Valley vs #4 Banks
#11 Gladstone vs #6 La Grande
#12 North Eugene vs #5 Mazama
#14 Stanton vs #3 Estacada
#15 Astoria vs #2 Cascade
Saturday 11/6/21
#9 Henley vs #8 Tillamook 1 p.m. in Tillamook
#10 Baer vs #7 Marist Catholic
