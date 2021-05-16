Tillamook High Athletic Department is pleased to begin hosting Winter Sport Season events beginning the week of May 17. These indoor venues have strict guidance adhering to the number of people allowed to be present based on the current risk level assessment of the county.
Visit osaa.org for the most current schedule of winter sport contests. Also, note these reminders with regard to Tillamook High being allowed to allow spectators at athletic events currently per OHA, ODE, and OSAA:
- Only spectators on the APPROVED pass list will be admitted.
- There is NO charge for admission.
- If you are not on the approved pass list please do not come to the game.
- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with anyone with these symptoms or anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days please do not come to the game.
- Face masks are required at all times as well as 6 feet physical distancing from those not in your household.
- Concessions are NOT available.
- Spectators are allowed to use public restrooms separate from the teams.
