Please note the Tillamook High spring sport seasons will begin contests this week. Due to many issues with regard to travel requirements and weather issues, these spring schedules will undoubtedly change at a moment's notice.
The Tillamook High Athletic Department will work to keep schedules maintained as fast as possible. Please plan on checking spring sports schedules daily prior to making travel plans for any spring sports event. Spring sports schedules may be found at osaa.org.
Please note spectator allowances are still under review for the spring sports season. Some venues may not be able to allow spectators. There will be certain events such as a track meet, which may not allow spectators due to the high volume of participants. Please note we must comply with all guidelines as given by our county's risk level when determining the number of spectators allowed at an event.
