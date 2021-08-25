Tillamook High School qualified 16 boys and four girls for the 4A State Tournament June 25-26, at Cascade High School in Turner. Because of COVID-19 regulations, the tournament was not allowed at the Coliseum in Portland which was the norm.
Here are Tillamook’s 8 state placers: Champion 1st place Miquel Niemi at 182#, Bryce Haltiner 6th place at 106#, Austin Simmons 3rd place at 126#, Brad Rieger 3rd place at 132#, Parker McKibbin 5th place at 145#, Gilbert Whitlatch 6th place at 160#, Rafael Martinez 6th place at 195#, and Angelica Valencia placed 4th at Girls’ State.
Here are the 5 first place winners at Regionals: l to r, Gilbert Whitlatch, Parker McKibbin, Miquel Niemi, Bradley Rieger, and Bryce Haltiner.
