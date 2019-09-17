In Tuesday's non-league battle, the visiting Tillamook Cheesemakers girls soccer squad scored a good 10-1 triumph over the Dallas Dragons.
The Cheesemakers (2-2) will now prepare for their battle against Junction City on Tuesday at home and at Estacada (0-2) on Thursday.
The Tillamook boys soccer currently stands 1-2-1. At their game on Thursday, the traveling Cheesemakers lost the home non-conference game against Central High School 2-3.
Catch the Cheesemakers in action against Estacada on Thursday at home beginning at 7:15 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.