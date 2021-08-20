Tillamook High School Golf and Alderbrook Golf Course teamed up to host a Junior Golf Clinic Aug. 3-5. A total of 46 kids signed up and learned the basics of the golf swing, rules and etiquette, and practicing putting/sand shots.
On the last day, the Junior Golf Clinic, sponsored by Michelle Trent Insurance, hosted a Junior Golf Tournament for 1, 2, 3rd place for boys and girls.
“I was so proud to see so many young kids interested in the game of golf,” Tillamook High School golf coach Johnny Begin said. “Thank you to Alderbrook for allowing us to use the golf course and a huge thank you to all the volunteers that made this camp happen. It was awesome to see so many of my high school golfers helping at the camp and working with the younger kids. We strive in teaching the impact it can have as a high school athlete helping out the younger kids.”
