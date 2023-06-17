Tillamook High School junior Timber Blanchard achieved the biggest milestone of his motorsports career as he took third place in the American Motorcyclist Association Northwest Amateur Regional qualifying races May 26-28 at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington.
Blanchard, 16, rode his AB Repair/Fallon Logging sponsored KTM 125cc motorcycle in the 125 C Class while competing in a group of 32 riders that are considered as some of the best on West Coast. A total of over 400 riders in various age groups competed in 18 different classifications at the regional, which is one of the Northwest’s premier motocross events of the year.
The top four of finishers in the race qualified for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships July 31-Aug 5 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. That prestigious event will certainly be extra special for Blanchard too since he’ll celebrate his 17th birthday July 30.
Blanchard had a fantastic performance while riding his motorcycle in two four-lap moto events on the 1.5-mile hillside track, which includes steep downhill sections, numerous jumps where riders get airborne and sharp hairpin turns.
Riders from six states and one from Canada competed with Blanchard in the race, while they were each hoping to achieve their goal and qualify for nationals. For Timber, it marked the sixth year that he tried to qualify for nationals, but he fell just short the previous five years.
Blanchard started competing at age four when his dad Aaron instructed him on how to ride a Honda 50cc motocross dirt bike that his older sister Grace, 22, was also riding. Timber followed in the footsteps of Grace and Aaron, who also competed in motocross races.
Aaron, 51, competed in races every week from 1987-1991 in the Wylder Promotions Thursday Night Motocross Series at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Aaron and his wife Shawn took Timber to PIR for his first competitive race at age nine. Their family enjoyed it tremendously and Timber has been competing in races at PIR every Thursday for the last eight years.
“It’s huge for anybody to qualify for Loretta Lynn Nationals,” said Aaron Blanchard, owner of AB Repair in Tillamook. “With riders trying to qualify from 50 states and only the top four from regionals make it, that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment. It has been a dream of his for a long time, but it was always out of reach. We knew he had a good chance this year, but actually getting it done was above our expectations. Timber was just thrilled to make it and it was a pretty exciting weekend for all of us. Going to nationals is the goal for everyone that competes in motocross.”
Timber Blanchard has several sponsors that help support him in his motocross racing career, including JMR Suspensioin, Dunlop Tires and Don G. Averill Trucking in Tillamook. In addition to racing at PIR and Washougal, Timber also races at a motocross facility in Woodland, Washington.
“Competing at this level sometimes makes it tough to find sponsorship,” said Aaron Blanchard. “The majority of our sponsors are local people who have helped us out a lot.”
Timber is also a member of the Tillamook High School Drag Racing Club under the direction of Coach Johnny Begin. The group includes 2023 Tillamook High graduates Ethan Obrist, Seth Landolt, senior Landen Manley, juniors Cody Hoffert and Jaxsen Eggert and sophomore Seth Ellerbroek. Timber competed in the first race May 20 and drove the club’s 2000 Chevrolet Camaro at a speed of 126 miles per hour, while timing it a 11.3 seconds on the quarter-mile drage strip. The drag racers will compete in their next race June 16.
THS Drag Racing members who volunteer once a week to help the young racers include Roy Ellerbroek from E & E Auto Body in Tillamook and Tyson Price from SR Repair in Tillamook. Ellerbroek and Price help guide the students with the skills necessary to build a safe and reliable race car. The kids learn hands on skills while getting experience in welding and metal fabrication. The Camaro includes a total of over 28 local area sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.