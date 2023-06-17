Timber Blanchard

Timber Blanchard taking a jump on his bike at the beach.

 Photo Courtesy of Aaron Blanchard

Tillamook High School junior Timber Blanchard achieved the biggest milestone of his motorsports career as he took third place in the American Motorcyclist Association Northwest Amateur Regional qualifying races May 26-28 at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington.  

Blanchard, 16, rode his AB Repair/Fallon Logging sponsored KTM 125cc motorcycle in the 125 C Class while competing in a group of 32 riders that are considered as some of the best on West Coast. A total of over 400 riders in various age groups competed in 18 different classifications at the regional, which is one of the Northwest’s premier motocross events of the year.

