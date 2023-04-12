It was a gloomy, miserable, rainy afternoon. Facing difficult weather, shooters came from across the county stepping out from the cozy confines of their warm, dry caves. Trap Teams once again vying for the coveted title of Tillamook Gun Club League Champion.
Top honors go to Upstairs Bar & Grill with Tillamook Ford bringing up the rear. Seems Ford was short staffed they only had one member shoot, better luck next month.
