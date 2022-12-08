Tillamook Wrestling got off to a good start to their season with the Werner Beef and Brew meet bringing home the Team Second place trophy. following are the results at the meet.
Werner Beef and Brew Results for Tillamook
Varsity 106
Jakoby Goss’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
• Semifinal - Landon Anderson (Forest Grove) won by fall over Jakoby Goss (Tillamook) (Fall 1:04)
• 3rd Place Match - Jakoby Goss (Tillamook) won by decision over David Weimann (Forest Grove) (Dec 10-9)
Varsity 106
Jak Hopkes’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Semifinal - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) won by fall over David Weimann (Forest Grove) (Fall 0:19)
• 1st Place Match - Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) won by fall over Landon Anderson (Forest Grove) (Fall 0:58)
Varsity 113
Bryce Haltiner’s place is 1st and has scored 24.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) won by fall over Theodore Vohs (Roosevelt) (Fall 1:34)
• 1st Place Match - Bryce Haltiner (Tillamook) won by fall over Lucas Camacho-Schulz (Jefferson (Portland)) (Fall 0:02)
Varsity 126
Zavarta Anderson’s place is 6th and has scored 5.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Zavarta Anderson (Tillamook) received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Warren Cook (Forest Grove) won by fall over Zavarta Anderson (Tillamook) (Fall 1:45)
• Cons. Round 2 - Zavarta Anderson (Tillamook) won by major decision over Kaden Byrum (Taft) (Maj 12-1)
• 5th Place Match - Lance Draper (Ridgefield) won by tech fall over Zavarta Anderson (Tillamook) (TF 20-5)
Varsity 126
Chance Fletcher’s place is 2nd and has scored 22.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) won by fall over Josua Estrada (Newport) (Fall 1:11)
• Semifinal - Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) won by fall over Khtrell Preston (Jefferson (Portland)) (Fall 0:25)
• 1st Place Match - Warren Cook (Forest Grove) won by decision over Chance Fletcher (Tillamook) (Dec 7-0)
Varsity 132
Kaleb Dunn’s place is 1st and has scored 22.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kaleb Dunn (Tillamook) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Kaleb Dunn (Tillamook) won by fall over Shawn Jones (Willamina) (Fall 1:16)
• 1st Place Match - Kaleb Dunn (Tillamook) won by decision over Jacob Whittles (Nestucca) (Dec 2-0)
Varsity 138
David Weathers’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - David Weathers (Tillamook) won by fall over Jaxson Long (Forest Grove) (Fall 1:24)
• Quarterfinal - David Weathers (Tillamook) won by decision over Kaden Konovalov (Willamina) (Dec 7-5)
• Semifinal - David Weathers (Tillamook) won by decision over Nolan Carney (Ridgefield) (Dec 9-8)
• 1st Place Match - Zakai Chatelain (Nestucca) won by decision over David Weathers (Tillamook) (Dec 9-3)
Varsity 145
Peyton Troxel’s place is 4th and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) won by fall over Theo Casarez (Roosevelt) (Fall 1:47)
• Semifinal - Austin Johnson (Willamina) won by fall over Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) (Fall 1:55)
• Cons. Semi - Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) won by fall over Carlos Barcenas Guerrero (Central) (Fall 0:20)
• 3rd Place Match - Draven Marsh (Nestucca) won by fall over Peyton Troxel (Tillamook) (Fall 0:49)
Varsity 160
Sedrick Calahan’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Oscar Mendoza (Forest Grove) won by decision over Sedrick Calahan (Tillamook) (Dec 10-7)
• Cons. Round 1 - Montral Brazile (Unattached) won by fall over Sedrick Calahan (Tillamook) (Fall 0:58)
Varsity 182
Jonathen Torres’s place is 5th and has scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Maximo Villanueva (Central) won by decision over Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) (Dec 5-3)
• Cons. Round 1 - Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) won by fall over Eli Huffman (Roosevelt) (Fall 0:16)
• Cons. Semi - Aiden Rinehart (Roosevelt) won by fall over Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) (Fall 1:27)
• 5th Place Match - Jonathen Torres (Tillamook) won by fall over Andre Amayao (Jefferson (Portland)) (Fall 0:28)
Varsity 285
Sam Lommen’s place is 2nd and has scored 18.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Sam Lommen (Tillamook) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Sam Lommen (Tillamook) won by fall over Gabriel Haines (Central) (Fall 1:10)
• 1st Place Match - Raghab Rajahandari (Jefferson (Portland)) won by fall over Sam Lommen (Tillamook) (Fall 0:42)
Team Scores
1 Forest Grove 179.0
2 Tillamook 150.0
3 Roosevelt 127.0
4 Central 126.0
5 Willamina 97.0
6 Nestucca 95.0
7 Jefferson (Portland) 94.5
8 Ridgefield 91.5
9 Taft 59.0
10 Newport 24.0
11 Neah-Kah-Nie 21.0
Mook Girls Results
Aniston Bush 3rd
Zayra Villanua 4th
Audrey Miller 1st
Shayla Hilstrom 1st
Bernice Harris 4th
Julia Godell 4th
Claire Travis 2nd
Emarissa Willett 1st
Ayla Smith 3rd
Emily Werner 2nd
Addison Josi 2nd
Kallie Lopes3rd
Lindsey Weathers 1st
Elissa Willett 3rd
Miley Weathers 4th
Sophie Desouza 4th
Lizzy Richardson 2nd
