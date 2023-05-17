The Tillamook High boys and girls golf teams competed in the Class 4A Special District 1 regional Tournament May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks and they enjoyed some success in the final regular season event this year for both squads.
The highlight for Tillamook was senior Elliot Lee earning the medalist award with his amazing first place score of four under par 140. Lee shot a one under 71 in the first round, followed by a three under 69 in the May 9 second round. Lee, the defending individual state champion, was seeking to get his second consecutive title at the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 4A state Tournament May 16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
“I’m looking forward to going to the state tournament for the third year in a row and my goal is to win another championship,” said Lee, who earned an athletic scholarship to Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he’ll continue his golf career. “It was definitely my goal to return to the state tournament and I’m hoping to continue playing well there. If I play up to my ability, then I’ll definitely be in the running to win it. I just have to focus and have a good mental game. There might be a little tougher competition there, but it won’t be nothing that I can’t handle.”
The Mooks, guided by eighth-year Coach Johnny Begin, recorded a team score of 789 to take 10th place out of 12 teams. Triton Faber shot a 188, Justin Werner shot a 210 and Zephan Beeman shot a 251 to round out the Mooks four-player team score. The Mooks played much better in the second round with a 383 score, which followed their first-round score of 406.
“Elliot played really well here and it’s the first time that he’s ever shot in the 60’s for me at a regular high school tournament,” said Begin. “He’s really going out with a bang in his senior year and he’s looking strong. Our girls team played well and we got close to getting a state qualifying spot. There’s no seniors on the girls’ team, so they’ll all come back next year. I’ll work with them and help them improve their golf game.”
Crook County won the boys regional title with a score of 672, followed by Molalla (689) and The Dalles (693).
Tillamook’s girls’ squad was led by Lexie Graves who shot a 228 and finished 10th individually. The top five individual scorers advanced to state and Graves was close just five spots out of a qualifying position. Malli Lewis (241), sophomore Stella Hurliman (249) and sophomore Kennedy Moncrief (252) rounded out the Mooks four-player team score. Sophomore Kelsey Leonig shot a non-counting score of 260 for Tillamook, the Mooks had a team score of 968 to take 10th out of 12 teams.
“It’s been a really fun tournament,” said Moncrief, whose personal best score this year was a 103 at Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook in April. “I didn’t play my best on the first day, but I played a lot better on the second day and I had more fun. I had a good group and the weather was better so that helps. It’s my first year on the team and I never even swung a golf club before the season started. It’s been such a fun season, I’ve enjoyed it tremendously and I like the atmosphere of being outside on the golf course with the other girls, which is really nice. Next year will be better, because we’ll know what we’re doing and we’ll have more experience.”
Tillamook had a rough first round with a score of 492, but they improved tremendously one day later with a much better score of 476 in the second round May 9. Lewis, Hurliman, Moncrief and Leonig are first year players on the Mooks golf team. Graves was the only player that returned from last year’s squad.
“I’ve learned to like golf a lot and I’m having lots of fun,” said Hurliman. “There’s a lot of people here and the weather is nice and the group of girls I played with on both days were really good.”
“It’s really been lots of fun in my first season, but at first I didn’t think that I would like it, but now I actually really enjoy it,” said Leonig, whose personal best score was a 110 this year. “I just decided to play because they (teammates) were doing it too and I thought it might be fun to learn something new.”
The top three girls’ teams were Crook County (783), Banks (892) and Riverdale (896). Catlin Gabel’s Vishaka Priyan was the medalist with a 146.
