Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee putting at Banks en route to a first place finish.

 Contributed photo

The Tillamook High boys and girls golf teams competed in the Class 4A Special District 1 regional Tournament May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks and they enjoyed some success in the final regular season event this year for both squads.

The highlight for Tillamook was senior Elliot Lee earning the medalist award with his amazing first place score of four under par 140. Lee shot a one under 71 in the first round, followed by a three under 69 in the May 9 second round. Lee, the defending individual state champion, was seeking to get his second consecutive title at the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 4A state Tournament May 16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: