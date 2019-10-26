Tillamook girls win Warner Pacific XC Classic, boys take 5th place.
The Tillamook girls took first in their division at the Warner Pacific XC Classic on Saturday. The team was led by Sarah Pullen who who finished second overall in a time of 19:34, and Solace Bergeron (20:00) in third.
Marshall Bush was the leading runner from Tillamook, finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.