Tillamook girls seventh/eighth grade tournament basketball team is selling raffle tickets for a guided fishing trip for two - donated by K&D Guide service.
Tickets cost $10 each or 3/$25. The drawing will be held on December 2nd at THS during the home basketball game. You do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds benefit the team and will help offset the costs of tournaments that they will be traveling to over the course of the next several months.
The girls will be making their rounds selling the tickets over the course of the next several weeks or you can contact Coach Aaron Vogel directly at (503) 812-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.