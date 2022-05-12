Tillamook Girls Golf

2 named to All-regional Teams
Tillamook High Senior, Lexie Braxling, was named to the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 1 All-Regional Team based on her performance at the district meet this past week. This was a two day event at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, Oregon. Braxling earned this recognition by finishing with a top 10 performance covering both days.
Tillamook High Sophomore, Lexie Graves, was named to the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 1 2nd team All-Regional based on her performance at the district meet this past week. This was a two day event at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, Oregon. Graves earned this recognition by finishing with a top 20 performance covering both days.
