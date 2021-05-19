Tillamook girl's golf was up in Astoria for the last league tournament of the year Thursday, May 13. They did very well coming in second place as a team behind Valley Catholic. They played the stableford format and the individual results are below.
2nd - Natalie Gitchell
6th - Callie Fry
T-7th - Lexie Braxling
15th - Lexie Graves
Natalie Gitchell also finished 4th overall in the Cowapa League which qualifies her for the state tournament. She will join Elliot Lee as the two players from Tillamook going next week, Tuesday 5/18 at Trysting Tree golf course in Corvallis!
The overall individual and team Cowapa League results are below for the girls as well.
4th - Natalie Gitchell
6th - Callie Fry
8th - Lexie Braxling
21st - Lexie Graves
1st - Valley Catholic
2nd - Seaside
3rd - Tillamook
4th - Astoria
5th - Banks
