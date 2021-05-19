Golf
Photo: Metro Creative

Tillamook girl's golf was up in Astoria for the last league tournament of the year Thursday, May 13. They did very well coming in second place as a team behind Valley Catholic. They played the stableford format and the individual results are below.

2nd - Natalie Gitchell

6th - Callie Fry

T-7th - Lexie Braxling

15th - Lexie Graves

Natalie Gitchell also finished 4th overall in the Cowapa League which qualifies her for the state tournament. She will join Elliot Lee as the two players from Tillamook going next week, Tuesday 5/18 at Trysting Tree golf course in Corvallis!

The overall individual and team Cowapa League results are below for the girls as well.

4th - Natalie Gitchell

6th - Callie Fry

8th - Lexie Braxling

21st - Lexie Graves

1st - Valley Catholic

2nd - Seaside

3rd - Tillamook

4th - Astoria

5th - Banks

