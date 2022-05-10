Tillamook eyes playoffs with games this week at home, one road match

After winning five of their last six games, the No. 12 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers have some momentum as they prepare to compete in the OSAA Class 4A baseball state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Mooks, guided by Coach Matt Strang, won 9-3 May 4 at home over the Seaside/Jewell High Seagulls (1-7 league, 6-10), followed by a 5-4 win at Seaside May 7 to improve their Cowapa League record to 6-1 and 7-7 overall. It marked the fifth consecutive league win for Tillmook, which lost a nonleague home game 6-4 to the Taft High Tigers May 3.
“This was a huge week for us as we had a nonleague game against Taft on Tuesday, then we jumped right back into league play on Wednesday against Seaside,” said Strang. “Parker Mckibbin got the start on the mound and we know we can pretty much beat anybody when he is pitching.”
On Saturday at Seaside, Tillamook scored five runs in the first inning to gain control on the scoreboard. Tillamook senior pitcher Junior Gonzalez had an outstanding game on the mound as he three a three-hitter with 10 and he allowed just two earned runs.
On Wednesday at home versus Seaside, it close through the first four innings with a 1-1 deadlock. Tillamook gained momentum in the fifth as Melvin Ramos and Garrison Gunder hit consecutive singles, followed by a Cade Ross walk to load the bases. Junior Parker McKibbin hit an RBI single, scoring Ramos, loading the bases again. Bryce Hamerl then drew a bases loaded walk to plate another Mooks run making it 3-1.
Then the Mooks really took control as junior Trevor Leonning hit a grand slam over the center field fence for a 7-1 margin. Tillamook added two more runs in the fifth for a 9-1 advantage.
With three games remaining on the Cowapa League schedule, Tillamook is sitting comfortably in second place in the five-team conference with a 6-1 record and 7-7 overall. The Mooks trail the first place No. 2 ranked Banks High Braves (8-0 league, 16-2). The Valley Catholic High Valiants (3-5 league, 8-9) are in third place. The top two Cowapa teams qualify for the playoffs beginning May 22.
Tillmook plays its next contest at home Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus Banks, followed by a 5 p.m. home game against Valley Catholic. The Mooks conclude the regular season with a 5 p.m. contest versus the Valiants at Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton.
