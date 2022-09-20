Tillamook downs Woodburn 28-7 in non-league action

The 15th ranked Tillamook Cheesemakers took their season record to 1-2 with a decisive win on the road versus Woodburn. The Mooks outscored Woodburn 28-7 behind good offensive numbers and a defense that stepped up when they had to.
The Mooks ran the ball for over 300 yards and came at Woodburn’s defense from many angles of a good rushing attack.
“Our backs all ran hard and we protected the football,” Johnson said. “When we get rushing production like that from the quarterback position, it’s been a game changer for us, Tanner (Hoskins) had his best varsity football game I thought.”
Hoskins was not the only Book to run up the yardage during the contest and because of such a strong running attack, the Mooks were able to control the clock.
“Judah (Werner) and Gilbert (Whitlatch) ran hard, Zeyon (Hurliman) scored in the passing game for the third straight game,” Johnson added. “It was a good indicator of what we want to be doing offensively.”
Johnson said on the offensive side they didn’t make as many mistakes as the first two matchups against Marshfield and Banks.
“We definitely played a cleaner game offensively,” Johnson said. “We were a lot better in our run blocking scheme and controlled the line of scrimmage the way we want to be able to do.”
Defensively, the Mooks were tough in the red zone, making stops and stalling drives holding Woodburn to only seven points in the game.
“On the other side of it, Woodburn is not fun to defend, Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said. “They do a good job of mixing their run schemes, they ball fake well, they beat us on play action a little bit.”
“They sustained a bunch of drives but for the third week in a row we did a pretty good job of being tough to score on in the red zone.”
Next up for the Mooks, they travel to Toppenish High School (Wa) to play the Toasket High School Tigers on Saturday Sept. 24 with kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
