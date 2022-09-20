Tillamook downs Woodburn 28-7 in non-league action

Quarterback Tanner Hoskins in traffic eyes an opening against Woodburn.

 Photo by Holly Werner

The 15th ranked Tillamook Cheesemakers took their season record to 1-2 with a decisive win on the road versus Woodburn. The Mooks outscored Woodburn 28-7 behind good offensive numbers and a defense that stepped up when they had to.

The Mooks ran the ball for over 300 yards and came at Woodburn’s defense from many angles of a good rushing attack.

Tillamook downs Woodburn 28-7 in non-league action

Judah Werner hits a hole you could drive a truck through for a Mook gain.
