With only a few more weeks until the Tillamook Cross Country team competes for their Cowapa League titles, the team continued to progress.
“We continue to gain strength and continue to get faster,” Head Coach Patrick Zweifel said. “The Fred Berkey doesn’t have good teams, but comparatively to other teams, it was clear that we are very strong right now heading into the championship season.”
The boys team placed second with 73 points, coming in second to Tigard with 60 points.
Marshall Bush won the race overall in a time of 17:49. He was followed by Johnathan Gingerich (19:03), Ernie Chacon (19:43), Devon Franske (19:49), and Montel Taylor (21:44).
A small loop was missed in the girls race, therefore resulting in a shorter distance of 4,500 meters.
The Tillamook girls were able to finish six runners in the top ten and claim the win with 21 points.
Sarah Pullen won the race over. Solace Bergeron placed second, Whitney Averill placed fifth, Nina Zweifel was sixth, Autumn Patching in eighth, and Paige Ross placed ninth.
The girls team is currently ranked third in the state.
