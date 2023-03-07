Tillamook, Nestucca and Neah-Kah-NIe High Schools have all wrapped up their basketball seasons, with multiple boys and girls from each school selected for all-league honors.
Nestucca’s girls’ team had the best record on the season, going 19-7 and winning the Northwest League, the program’s first league title in 21 years. The Bobcats bowed out of the state tournament in the first round with a close road loss against Colton.
Makayla Webber was named defensive player of the year, in addition to being selected to the second team all-league, while Hailee Knight was named to the first team. Kyla and Lyndie Hurliman were both selected to third team and Chloe Love received Honorable mention.
Nestucca’s Head Coach Tevin Gianella was named Coach of the Year in the league.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s boys’ team also advanced to the state tournament, finishing 14-10 on the season and losing at home to Sisters in the first round of the tournament. Anthony Allen was selected to the second team all-league in the Coastal Range League, while both Eddie Loza and Espen White received honorable mention.
The Neah-Kah-Nie girls finished their season with a 13-9 record, with Kennedy Fletcher earning a nod on the second team, while Ashlynn Nelson Lawrence received honorable mention.
Nestucca’s boys’ team went 8-16 on the season and saw Nolen Hurlimann and Adonai Velasquez named to the third team all-league.
Tillamook’s boys struggled through a 4-17 campaign in the Cowapa league, but Trevor Leonnig was named to the first team all-league, while both Tanner Hoskins and Judah Werner earned honorable mention.
The Lady Cheesemakers went 1-20 on the season. Freshman Vivian Vogel stood out for the squad and made the all-league first team and Gabi Garcia and Aubrey Hilton were mentioned honorably.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.