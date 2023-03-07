Tillamook, Nestucca and Neah-Kah-NIe High Schools have all wrapped up their basketball seasons, with multiple boys and girls from each school selected for all-league honors.

Nestucca’s girls’ team had the best record on the season, going 19-7 and winning the Northwest League, the program’s first league title in 21 years. The Bobcats bowed out of the state tournament in the first round with a close road loss against Colton.

Neah-Kah-Nie all-league

Neah-Kah-Nie players selected for all-league honors.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted: