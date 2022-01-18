The Tillamook High School cheer team has been working hard this year to put on a great show for athletes and fans at local Cheesemaker sporting events.
2022 is the year Tillamook cheer makes an epic comeback. “The goal for the cheer program this year is to get the fans excited about all school athletics. We’d like to incorporate new routines, more stunting, and add in new cheers.” head coach Melanie Weber said. The “t-shirt toss” was introduced this year during home football games. Local businesses provided sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, beanies, etc, to be tossed, which have been a crowd favorite. For basketball season, there is a “Spirit Can” for fans to borrow pom poms, foam fingers, and masks. The cheer program has also made senior banners this year to show appreciation for our graduating athletes who have had a very non-traditional high school experience due to the pandemic. The squad works with as many sports teams as possible to help represent their programs.
Coaches, players, family, fans, and the general public have taken notice of the effort cheer puts in to make every event a great one. “I have people coming up to me and commenting on the improvements they have seen and the appreciation they have for this years cheerleading squad,” Weber said. She is proud of the hard work and dedication these kids have put in, showing up to practice everyday.
Varsity Cheer Roster:
Scout Weber, Captain
Asuzena Vazquez
Hailey Zuehl
Sammy Schmader
Charlotte Phillips
Jocelyn Arellano
Audrey Miller
Quin Lopes
Landen Manley, Mascot
Football Cheerleading Additions:
Sonsyray Bofill
Katy Johnson
Arrianna Brown
Brynn Parmley
