The Tillamook High Cheesemakers boys soccer team and a fantastic season last year with a 9-3 record (10-4-1 overall), a No. 11 ranking and a second place finish in the OSAA Class 4A Cowapa League. Tillamook was runner-up to the league champion Scappoose High Indians (10-1-1) a year ago.
All indications point towards another successful year for the Cheesemakers, who will be seeking to reach the state playoffs for a third straight season. The Cheesemakers are also considered as one of the top contenders for the league title this year along with Scappoose.
Tillamook begins a 12-game schedule with its season opener at home August 31 at 6 p.m. versus the Newport High Cubs (7-5-5 in 2022). Last year Tillamook tied Newport 1-1 in its season opener on Sept. 2, 2022.
The Cheesemakers, guided by longtime (19 years) Coach Brian Reynolds, advanced to the 16-team state tournament and lost a November 1 first round playoff game 2-1 to the eventual state champion Ontario High Tigers (14-1). The Tigers shutout their next three playoff opponents to capture the title and Tillamook was the only team that scored a goal against Ontario in the playoffs.
“We have most of our players back from last year’s playoff team,” said Reynolds, who led Tillamook to the Cowapa League title in 2016 and feels confident that he can lead the Mooks to the league title this year too. “We had three or four seniors that played some significant time graduate, but a lot of our boys that are returning have some really good experience. We’re kind of a young team with eight juniors and four sophomores, but they’re all very good players and I think we’re going to have a very good season. This team has the potential to be the most offensively minded team that I’ve ever had.”
Tillamook lost six seniors from last year’s squad, which will leave Reynolds with some big shoes to fill. The Mooks have two seniors who will help provide leadership this year in midfielders Brayan Hernandez and Christian Cordova Vega.
Junior midfielder Cole Affolter, who led Tillamook in scoring last year with 10 goals, is expected to help lead the Mooks offense again this season. Key players who are also expected to combine with Affolter to bolster the Mooks offense include Hernandez, Cordova Vega and junior forward Diego Barragan Lara. Defensively, the Mooks will rely on sophomore goalkeeper Johnny Flores to help prevent opponents from scoring.
“I expect Cole to be a team leader in scoring and assists and just helping us maintain control of the ball on offense,” said Reynolds. “We expect to have lot of leadership from Brayan and Christian, who both work really well together and they’ll help control the midfield for us. We have some guys who will play on the wings that also like to take shots from the outside and they have the ability to do that. I think we’ll have goal scoring ability come from guys all over the field.”
“We played in a 10-team tournament July 28-29 in Newport and the boys put forward a good showing and we took fourth (1-2-1 record) place, so I’m really pleased with the performance our team has had in preparing for the season,” said Reynolds. “Everybody got a lot of playing time and they all did very well there. I really expect that Johnny will do a fabulous job this year as our goalkeeper.”
Tillamook begins its 10-game Cowapa League schedule Sept. 20 at home versus the Astoria High Fishermen (1-12-1 in 2022).
