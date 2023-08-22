Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers boys soccer team and a fantastic season last year with a 9-3 record (10-4-1 overall), a No. 11 ranking and a second place finish in the OSAA Class 4A Cowapa League. Tillamook was runner-up to the league champion Scappoose High Indians (10-1-1) a year ago.

All indications point towards another successful year for the Cheesemakers, who will be seeking to reach the state playoffs for a third straight season. The Cheesemakers are also considered as one of the top contenders for the league title this year along with Scappoose.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: