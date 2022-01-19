Tillamook Boys hoops ready for league play

The Tillamook High School boy’s varsity basketball season is off to a promising start. After playing in various tournaments and non-league games, the team is currently ranked third in the 4A-1 Cowapa League. Varsity Coach Johnny Begin and Junior Varsity Coaches Dan Seaholm and Joey Hancock are excited and hopeful about getting back to the normal game schedule after the season being cut short last year due to the pandemic.
“Fifty-two athletes tried out for the boys basketball program which is the highest number in the past 10 years,” Begin said. “Right now I think so many kids are being told things might shut down, and it was a breath of fresh air to see so many athletes interested in trying out for the team. This season, these kids are really living by the mindset there is no guarantee to a full season anymore.”
The Mooks have recently been dealing with inclement weather & cancellations however the coaching staff remains dedicated to do whatever they can to keep these kids practicing and playing the sport.
According to Begin, in their game on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 against Taft High School the THS Boys set the record for the most assists in a basketball game with 21 assists. “My players share the basketball and play the game without caring who gets the credit for making the shot. That’s what makes this team so dynamic,” said coach Begin. “It’s hard to play against a team with multiple offensive weapons.”
Schedule:
1/14/22 7pm vs. Rainier
1/18/22 7pm @ Dayton
1/21/22 6pm @ Astoria
1/25/22 6pm vs. Seaside
1/28/22 6pm @ Valley Catholic
2/1/22 6pm vs. Banks
2/9/22 7:30pm vs. Astoria
2/11/22 7:30pm @ Seaside
2/15/22 7:30pm vs. Valley Catholic
2/17/22 7:30pm @ Banks
Roster:
Zeyon Hurliman
Captain Jacob Torres
Tanner Hoskins
Nick Gitchell
Ozzy Flores
Simon White
Alejandro Garcia
Colton Seals
Captain Marshall Allen
Judah Werner
Trevor Leonnig
Captain Aiden Johnson
Logan Motsinger
Taylor Reynolds [Manager]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.