May 18 at Trysting Tree golf course
Boys
Elliot Lee (-3) 68. (Tied for 1st in State (Lost in the sudden death - playoff)
Girls
Natalie Gitchell (92) (Tied for 11th in State)
Gitchell has been a 4 year varsity golfer and it was great to see her get a chance to compete at State, Head Coach Johnny Begin said. She finished 11th in the state, and capped off her senior year with a great round.
"I feel Natalie has had so many things taken away from here this year with COVID that I am just so proud of her committing to her golf game and pushing through adversity, that is what is going to help her in life," Begin said. "Brock Sargent has been coaching the girls this season and done a fantastic job! His ability to help them with mentally preparing for the game is a tool they will be able to use in whatever they decide to do after THS!"
Sophomore Elliot Lee shocked the 4A state golf tournament with a (-3) round of 68. Ties his personal best round.
Lee had to birdie #18 to shoot a -3 round of 68 and force a playoff with senior Cole Beyer from Woodburn High School. He sinks a tricky 10' putt to force the playoff. In the playoff Lee goes par,par and Beyer goes par, birdie to claim 1st place.
"Elliot is Mr. Consistent at practice - he has his routines and procedures he goes through and that preparation is what prepares him for big moments but what I'm most proud of is his ability to get back into the game of golf," Begin said. "Elliot has faced major adversity in his life when he lost his mother and wasn't sure if he would continue with golf! As I teared up on the 18th green watching his emotions when he made the putt was a special moment! It was inspiring to see this young man come out and play his best because he knows mom is up above smiling over him! Only a sophomore, his future is bright!"
