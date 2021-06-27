Tillamook boys basketball traveled down to Coos Bay June 11-12 to play Marshfield and North Bend. The boys basketball team battled hard through execution and dominating the time of possession against Marshfield.
"We really shared the ball and took on balance open shots which allowed us to set up our defense,” Head coach Johnny Begin said.
Marshfield is a top 5 team in the state for 4A and Tillamook had their chance to win the game. Begin said he is proud of these kids coming together and playing team basketball. Colton Seals led the way with his defense taking a season high, 4 charges in a game.
Final score: 38-45
Marshall Allen 17 pts, 8 reb
Trask Petersen 12 pts, 4 assists
JV2 boys @ Marshfield won 24-62
JV boys @ Marshfield lost 48-68
On Saturday, June 12, the team took on the North Bend Bulldogs and won 71-32
Isaac Hornbeak had three charges and led the way on defense.
Marshall Allen 25 pts
Colton Seals 17
Trask Petersen 14, 8 assists
JV boys @ North Bend lost by 1 point 49-50
Tanner Hoskins with 17pts
Judah Werner 16 pts
