After beating Valley Catholic on January 28th, the Tillamook boy’s basketball team headed into the play-in round of the 4A OSAA tournament. Lead by senior captains Marshall Allen & Aiden Johnson, the team extended into post-season play for the first time since 2017.
Friday, February 26th they traveled to play Corbett.
Head Coach John Begin said, “We played hard against Corbett and had a chance to win it down the stretch but they made all their free-throws and were able to pull away.”
The team finished off the last game of the season with a score of 53-62.
“This season was filled with many ups/downs but I'm so proud of this group playing hard and finishing out playing as a team. Thank you to all of the Mook basketball fans for your continued support this year,” said Coach Begin.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.