A year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers advanced to the OSAA baseball state playoffs for the first time in nine years, which was a fabulous accomplishment. A year later, the Mooks are expecting to be an even stronger state playoff team again, while they’re hoping to go even further than last year.
The Mooks, guided by third-year Coach Matt Strang, have every reason to be optimistic about the 2023 season. First and foremost is that Tillamook has a very experienced and talented squad with eight seniors returning from the 2022 team that finished in second place (8-4) in the Class 4A Cowapa League and was 10-11 overall.
“Our expectations are high and we’re hoping to get all the way to the state championship game this year,” said Strang. “Our No. 1 goal though is to win the Cowapa League title and we’ll have a good chance to do that. The guys are showing a lot of confidence and they’re acting like it so far in practice. Scappoose will also have a pretty good team too, so we’ll definitely have some tough competition in our league.”
Tillamook took second in the league last year to the Banks High Braves (12-0 league, 22-2 overall last year). Banks moved down to Class 3A with the OSAA reclassification last year. The last time Tillamook won the Cowapa League championship was in 1993.
The Mooks, who finished with a No. 14 ranking last year, concluded their season with a 5-0 first round playoff loss to the No. 3 ranked North Marion High Huskies (23-5) on May 25, 2022. This year, the Cheesemakers will be focusing on getting past the first round and going far into the playoffs.
“Everyone kind of has the same attitude right now and they feel like this is our year,” said Strang. “This group of seniors has been playing on the varsity squad the last three years. They didn’t play baseball in their freshman year becasue of COVID. They’ve played baseball together since they were in junior high, they’ve stuck together for a long time. They have a good attitude, they know it’s their last chance and they know that if they want to do something big, they have to do it now and they really believe it’s going to be their year.”
Tillamook started the season with the first day of practice Feb. 27 with a total of 28 players that comprise the varsity and the junior varsity team. The Mooks are preparing for the first contest on their 24-game schedule, which is a Mar. 15 4:30 p.m. matchup on the road versus the Newport High Cubs (17-8 in 2022).
“We have a lot to be excited about and I’m really looking forward to the beginning of the season,” said Strang. “At the same time, there’s a lot of pressure on the team, because I feel like they can go a long way too. We really need to have a breakout season this year in terms of Tillamook standards. With the high expectations, there is a lot of pressure. We feel like every single practice needs to be perfect. In order to win a state championship, you can’t make very many mistakes and you have to be solid all the way through.”
Tillamook’s 12-game Cowapa League schedule starts April 4 on the road against the Astoria High Fishermen (6-17 in 2022). The Mooks first home game is April 6 versus the Molalla High Indians (5-18 in 2022).
“So far after one week of practice things have been awesome,” said Strang. “The guys are focused, they know what our goal is and we’re working towards that.”
Since they lost only two seniors (Junior Gonzalez, Dillon Stein) from last year, the Mooks have nearly the same team coming back onto the field in 2023. The Mooks will be led by senior Parker McKibbin, an All Cowapa League Pitcher who was also selected for an All State Third Team Pitcher Award last year.
The Mooks will also rely on the senior trio of All Cowapa League Award winners from last season, that includes Cade Ross, Bryce Harmerl and Trevor Leonnig. Other seniors who will also help provide Tillamook with a solid and experienced team include Garrison Gunder, Caleb Stewart, Ashton Hathaway and Tyler Moncrief. In addition, the Mooks varsity squad also includes two juniors and two freshmen.
