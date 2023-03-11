Tillamook Baseball Parker McKibbin

Mook pitcher Parker McKibbin delivers a strike in action in the 2022 playoffs.

 Photo by Mike Weber

A year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers advanced to the OSAA baseball state playoffs for the first time in nine years, which was a fabulous accomplishment. A year later, the Mooks are expecting to be an even stronger state playoff team again, while they’re hoping to go even further than last year.

The Mooks, guided by third-year Coach Matt Strang, have every reason to be optimistic about the 2023 season. First and foremost is that Tillamook has a very experienced and talented squad with eight seniors returning from the 2022 team that finished in second place (8-4) in the Class 4A Cowapa League and was 10-11 overall.

