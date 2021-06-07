This season, Tillamook baseball finished with a record of 7-8, which were more wins than the team had since 2014. The team had three players receive All-League Awards:
Colton Harmon - Catcher
Isaac Hornbeak - Outfield
Trask Petersen – Infield
The baseball team also had one player receive honorable mention for All-League:
Parker Mckibbin – Outfield
Isaac Hornbeak was also selected for 2nd team All-State outfield.
