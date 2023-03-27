Clipping event

Volunteers clip the fin of fall Chinook Salmon in 2021.

It’s back!!! After three years of cancellations the Tillamook Anglers announce the annual Fin Clipping Party at Whiskey Creek Volunteer Fish Hatchery is on this year.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 8th to join volunteers at the Whiskey Creek Volunteer Fish Hatchery to clip fins on 100,000 spring chinook. The hatchery is located on Whiskey Creek Road, just a couple miles north of Cape Lookout State Park. No experience is necessary, and adults along with their children can participate. The Tillamook Angler volunteers will teach anyone interested how to clip fins on these young salmon.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted: