Tillamook’s Little League Baseball All-Star team competed in the 11U District 4 Tournament July 6-7 and although they didn’t win a game, they played their hearts out while giving it their best shot against some pretty tough opponents.
The 11U All-Stars, guided by Manager Nate Bentham, lost 24-0 to the Cedar Mill All-Stars (3-2) of Beaverton July 6 in their opening game of the six-team, double elimination tournament July 5-10 at Cook Park in Tigard.
“They (Cedar Mill) are a really good team and we knew coming here from the coast and playing in these bigger areas, that we would be facing some pretty good competition,” said Bentham, a first-year manager in Little League Baseball. “I thought that we would be a little more competitive. They’re a pretty resilient group of kids. I coached them in youth football last season and they were undefeated, so they take losses pretty hard. This was hard for them to come out here and get beat like this. It was good to be out here playing on such a great field like this though.”
Needing a win to stay alive in the tournament and hopefully advance to the next round July 8, the Tillamook All-Stars had a great start in its second contest last Thursday against the Lake Oswego Lakers All-Stars (2-2).
In a scoreless first inning, Tillamook played solid defense while holding the Lakers without a run in the first inning, which was knotted 0-0. Tillamook starting pitcher Eddie Wilson had a strong performance on the mound too as he helped his squad get three defensive putouts early in the contest.
Tillamook’s momentum continued in the top of the second inning. Leadoff batter Kaden Silveira was hit by a pitch to give Tillamook a baserunner and a scoring opportunity early in the game. Guillermo Lopez then hit a fly ball deep to left field for an RBI double, driving home Silveira and putting Tillamook up 1-0 on the scoreboard.
Unfortunately, the lead was short lived for Tillamook. The Lakers capitalized on Tillamook errors and they took advantage of a number of walks to score runs and build a 13-1 lead after two innings.
Tillamook got a run in the third when Kelii Weggen scored after he drew a walk and then he stole second and third base and sprinted home on a slick baserunning move, making it 13-2. Lake Oswego added three in the bottom half of the frame to extend it’s lead to 16-2. Tillamook scored two in the fourth for the final 16-4 margin as the contest ended early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
Their second contest was a big improvement from the first game, which Tillamook trailed 11-0 to Cedar Mill after one inning. Cedar Mill had 17 hits and benefited from a total of 11 walks issued by four Tillamook pitchers. Silverira and Nikola Reidt each had singles, which were the only hits for Tillamook in the contest, which was shortened to three innings via the Mercy Rule.
“This was how I expected them to play yesterday and they played a lot better than they did in the first game,” said Bentham. “The pitching staff was pretty good on the other team (Lake Oswego). We grinded it out though and we just had one bad inning. We played today how I expected our boys to play in the tournament. It was good having the lead early in the game. Once these boys get a lead, they’re like two different teams. Then when we fell behind, we just weren’t able to comeback. They really take the game seriously though. I just wish they would find a way to be a little more calm, but that will come with time.”
Most of the the Tillamook players are in third and fourth grade and they attend East Elementary School in Tillamook. The All-Stars are coached by Bentham, Caleb Oaks and Brew Weggen.
“I had fun, it was a good experience and the kids had fun playing on this great field,” said Bentham. “I love the atmosphere of playing on a field that is much bigger than what we’re used to playing on. The tournament officials here do a really good job of making it feel like such a big event for the kids. It’s worth it driving over here an hour and a half and playing in the tournament.”
