The No. 19 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers baseball team captured their first win with a 9-2 victory over the Class 3A Dayton High Pirates (6-1) Mar. 23 at Linfield College in McMinnville.
That win snapped a losing streak that reached three straight following a Mar. 21 17-7 loss to the Class 3A Warrenton High Warriors (1-2) at Warrenton High School. A highlight in that game for Tillamook was senior Trevor Leonning, who hit two home runs and had six RBI.
For Tillamook, guided by Coach Matt Strang, the win over Dayton was a much needed victory because the Cheesemakers were definitely seeking to get their first win.
“It was nice to finally get our first win,” said Strang, a former Linfield College student athlete. “We know that we have a good team and things weren’t really clicking for us, but it finally did for us against Dayton and it felt good. We were playing together well as a team and we were having fun while we were playing, which wasn’t the case in the previous games. I have some connections at Linfield and we played a game there last year too, so I’m going to try and schedule a game there every year. It’s pretty cool to play at Linfield.”
Tillamook was led offensively by the senior trio of Cade Ross, Bryce Hamerl (two doubles)and Leonnig, who each had two hits. Freshman Jakoby Goss and junior Eligio Maciel each had two RBI for Tillamook.
The trio of starting pitcher Hamerl and reliever’s Jakoby Goss and Joshua Manns combined for a total of eight strikeouts and six hits allowed.
A key point of the contest was in the fourth inning with Tillamook ahead 4-2 and Dayton loaded the bases with no outs. Goss, a freshman, relieved Hamerl on the mound and he struck out a batter and then threw a Pirate baserunner out at third base for a defensive double play. The Cheesemakers played solid defense and prevented the Pirates from scoring.
Tillamook will play in the White Buffalo Classic Tournament Mar. 29-31 at Madras High School. The Mooks play the Madras White Buffaloes (2-2) in their next game on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The No. 3 rankedTillamook High Cheesemakers softball team won at 11-1 at home Mar. 21 over the Class 3A No. 5 ranked Warrenton High Warriors. Tillamook played the Junction City High Tigers (2-1) Tuesday in the Battle of the Beach Tournament at Yaquina View Elementary School. The Mooks play their next contest April 1 in a 10 a.m. doubleheader at Hermiston High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.