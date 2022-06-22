Tillamook High School junior Elliot Lee is the 2022 4A OSAA boys golf state champion. Mook Golf Team Honored as the OSAA team of the month for May.
The 2 day event took place at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks OR on May 16th & 17th and included 58 of the best 4A golfers in the state.
The Mook boys golf team made it to state as a team and finished 7th in the state with contributions from SR. Nick Gitchell, SO. Tanner Hoskins, SR. Peyton Rieger, SR. Spencer Wehinger, and SR. Trent Buchler.
Elliot Lee goes 73,75 (+4) for the tournament winning by 2 strokes.
“I’m so proud of Elliot and his ability to lead this Mook golf team to the state tournament this year. He is such a humble kid that was so excited to have his teammates competing with him at the state tournament. It was such a special moment to watch him celebrate with his teammates and father Bob Lee. Elliot has faced some major adversity in his life and I can only imagine how proud his mom would be of this young man and the person he has become! -Head Coach Johnny Begin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.