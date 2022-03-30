THS Boys Golf @ Willamette Valley Country Club against the top 6A teams in the state battle hard in the opening match of the season. Elliot Lee - 78, Nick Gitchell - 88, Tanner Hoskins - 96, Peyton Rieger - 109, Trent Buchler - 124.
THS Girls tee off March 30th @ Meriwether GC led by Senior Lexie Braxling and Sophomore Lexie Graves.
