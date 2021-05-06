The Tillamook Boys golf team has been busy at area tournaments this past week and have been improving with each outing. The numbers are strong this year with several teeing it up for the Mooks.
“We have 15 golfers on the boys teams and I have tons of people within the community that are helping with donating golf balls, clubs, and their time,” Head Coach John Begin said. “Alderbook GC has been very good to Tillamook Golf allowing these kids to have an opportunity to improve their golf game and we are starting to see it. We just got to keep improving our short game and kids scores will continue to improve!"
4/19
Lagdon Farms Invitational (Hosted by N.Marion)
Elliot Lee wins the Event shooting a 76
Tillamook Boys place 3rd as a team (Tanner Hoskins 9th graders shooting season best 94)
4/27
Tillamook hosts Astoria HS @ Alderbrook GC (Take 1st place)
Elliot Lee wins League Match shooting 75
Nick Gitchell 82
Tanner Hoskins 84
Peyton Rieger 114
Spencer Wehinger 111
