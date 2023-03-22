The No. 15 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a great start to their season in Class 4A softball as they won their opening home game 16-10 over the Banks High Braves (0-2) Mar. 17 at Tillamook High School.
The Cheesemakers, guided by second-year Coach Chelsea Miller, had a great performance versus the Braves, a former Cowapa League squad with Tillamook. Banks moved down to the OSAA Class 3A level this year.
“It felt really good to get that win, especially since I can’t even remember the last time that we beat Banks,” said Miller. “I am so very proud of our team, because we overcame some first game jitters and we had an error early in the game. After that, our bats were just alive the whole game and it was just such a good feeling for the girls to come out swinging and just be able to play loose and have fun, so that was awesome. It was a big win for us in the first game of the year.”
Mooks senior starting pitcher Tori Pesterfield allowed five hits and only three earned runs in three and one third innings. Junior Makinley Nielsen, relieved Pesterfield and pitched three and two third innngs. Nielsen allowed five hits, three earned runs, with four walks and four strikeouts.
“Both of our pitchers complement each other very well and this is a great benefit to the team, as we’ll continue to lean on both of them collaboratively to get the job done in the circle,” said Miller. “Makinley is a powerful hitter too and she had some good at-bats as well.”
The Mooks were led offensively by Nielsen (2-for-4, double), junior McKenna Haertel (2-for-2, two RBI), junior Danike Goss (three RBI), senior Gabi Garcia (4-for-5) and sophomore Hannah Obrist (3-for-5, double, triple, home run).
“This was a big win for us in the first game of the year,” said Miller. “The girls just came out and played great, so that was exciting to see and it helps give us momentum heading into our next game.”
Tillamook’s next game is Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home versus the No. 2 ranked Class 3A Warrenton High Warriors (2-0). Last year, the Mooks beat Warrenton 16-0 in a nonleague contest on Mar. 23, 2022 and so they’ll be seeking to get their second straight win. The Mooks will play in the Battle at the Beach Tournament Mar. 25-28 at Yaquina View Elementary School.
Tillamook faces the No. 15 ranked Marshfield High Pirates (2-0) Saturday at 3 p.m. The Mooks play a doubleheader Mar. 27, starting with an 11 a.m. game versus the Phoenix High Pirates (1-0), followed by a 1 p.m. contest against the No. 7 ranked Junction City High Tigers (2-0). Tillamook concludes the tourney Mar. 28 with a 3 p.m. contest against the Newport High Cubs (1-1).
The No. 14 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a rough start to the Class 4A baseball season as they lost their first two contest’s.
Tillamook lost it’s Mar. 16 season opener 11-5 to the No. 5 ranked Newport High Cubs (3-0) at Newport High School. The Mooks followed with a 4-0 loss to the No. 5 ranked Class 3A Banks High Braves (2-0) Mar. 17 at Hillsboro Stadium.
The Cheesemakers (0-2) will be seeking to get their first win when they play their next game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. versus the Class 3A Warrenton High Warriors (0-2) in Warrenton.
Tillamook continues playing on the road in a Mar. 23 6 p.m. contest versus the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Dayton High Pirates at Linfield University in McMinnville, followed by a Mar. 25 doubleheader against the No. 13 ranked Marshfield High Pirates (1-3) at 1 p.m. at Newport High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.